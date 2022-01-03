Hyderabad's Shiva Parvathi cinema hall gutted in fire, no casualties

The fire began around midnight, and by the time fire tender vehicles arrived, the roof had collapsed, a fire department official said.

A cinema theatre in Kukatpally in Hyderabad was gutted in a major fire that broke out in the wee hours of January 3. The building of Shiva Parvathi Cinema suffered severe damages, with the roof collapsing as a result of the fire. The fire has now been doused, and fire department officials said there were no casualties in the accident. The cause of the fire is being probed. The theatre, which had been operational till the accident, was screening the film Shyam Singha Roy.

Kukatpally District Fire Officer Sudhakar Rao told TNM that the fire seemed to have started around midnight, but went unnoticed as no one was around. “It was an intense fire. By the time we received the call and reached the theatre, the roof had fully collapsed. Our attempts were to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring buildings, as there are many buildings like Arjun theatre, Vishwanath theatre, Mamata hospital, and a petrol bunk nearby. We doused the fire and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring properties. There were no casualties,” the District Fire Officer said, adding, “An investigation is ongoing to assess the extent of damages and ascertain the reason behind the fire.”

Shiva Parvathi Cinema is one of the many single screens in the Kukatpally area, located behind the Chutneys restaurant near Jal Vayu Vihar. Earlier on Friday, December 31, a major fire broke out in the Chaderghat area of the city. Around 40 huts along the Musi river bank were burnt down, according to reports. While no casualties were reported, there was damage to cash, furniture, and other properties. The explosion of two LPG cylinders further intensified the fire, reports said.

In November 2021, at least 11 people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in a house in the Nanakramguda area of Gachibowli. According to reports, there were around 50 residents in the building when the cylinder exploded, all of them labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.