Hyderabad's Pista House bakery fined for name board with flashing lights

The Pista House Bakery in Charminar area was slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The authorities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have charged Pista House Bakery in Charminar area with a fine of Rs 50,000 for using non-static illumination or flashy lights for its name board. According to the challan issued to the shop, the non-static illumination on the name board exceeded 15% frontage of the building, surpassing the allowed limit. The GHMC Act, 1955 prohibits commercial shops from erecting advertising boards and hoardings that are beyond the permissible size and format in the public places within the limits of GHMC.

The authorities said that the bakery violated the rules by not seeking prior permission for putting up such an advertisement. The Director of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) issued the challan on Tuesday.

The offence comes under sections 420 and 421 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955, which required written permission of the Commissioner to erect, exhibit, fix or retain any advertisement whether now existing or not upon any land, building, wall, hoarding or structure.

Earlier this week, GHMC officials of EV&DM wing fined a man Rs 4.35 lakh for putting up illegal hoardings and advertisements of the newly elected Hyderabad Mayor. The EV&DM wing took the action after several citizens flagged the matter on social media. The banners, hoardings and advertisements were put up across the city by a supporter of the newly elected Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, to celebrate her victory. Five challans have been issued so far, out of which three were issued for “erecting unauthorised advertisement element above 15 feet in height from ground level.” The other challans were issued for “unauthorised erection of banners and cutouts.”

E-Challan generated for the post submitted by you. pic.twitter.com/6aScWmCLtb — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) February 16, 2021

The GHMC is frequently carrying out drives against illegal or unlawful flex-hoardings or static or non-static illuminating advertisements in the city. The officials are often taking note of the complaints raised on social media and Twitter and issue challans.