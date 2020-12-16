Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition not cancelled but deferred, clarify organisers

The organisers were responding to news reports on the annual Numaish exhibition being suspended in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Numaish 2021 â€” an All India Industrial Exhibition has not been cancelled but only deferred, the Exhibition Society organising the event clarified on Tuesday. The clarification comes after the Exhibition Society vice president N Vinay Kumar earlier told newspapers that it will be difficult to open Numaish due to COVID-19.

Numaish, which translates to 'spectacle' in Urdu, is a 46-day event held in Hyderabad and begins from January 1. The exhibition has traders from across the country setting up stalls, selling clothes, food, accessories, home essentials, etc. Over 20 lakh visitors had attended the 2020 exhibition with an average of 45,000 visitors entering the exhibition grounds every day for 46 days. However, the fate of the exhibition in 2021 had been in question with the ongoing pandemic.

On December 15, Deccan Chronicle newspaper had quoted sources as claiming that the exhibition was "suspended" and also quoted the vice president of the society as saying that no work has started on setting up stalls.

In their statement to the press, the organisers clarified that the exhibition has only been deferred. â€œWe shall look for an appropriate time window to conduct Numaish 2021 at a later date. We shall obtain guidelines from the public health experts and appropriate government bodies on how this mammoth festival can be conducted and what are all the safety precautions to be taken. Only after we are clear on these matters, and we get the approval from the appropriate authorities, we can announce the date and schedule of Numaish 2021," said K Janaki Ram, honorary joint secretary, Exhibition Society.

About 20 educational and charitable institutions are sponsored by the Exhibition Society and Osmania Graduates Association with the savings from the Numaish exhibition. The exhibition is also a lifeline for small traders all across India.

Earlier, the organisers had sold 350 slots for stalls in November, but had then said that the money will be refunded in case they donâ€™t get approval from the government.