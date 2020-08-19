Hyderabad's JNTU to hold UG final year exams, schedule to be released soon

JNTU made the announcement even as a petition seeking cancellation of final year exams is pending in the Telangana High Court.

news Education

In compliance with the University Grants Commission's (UGC) order to conduct final year examinations by September 30, Hyderabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) is preparing for the same, from September 16. The move from JNTU came at a time when a petition pertaining to the issue is pending in the High Court of Telangana. A petition was filed , urging the HC to cancel examinations for underGraduate and postgraduate courses and thereby promote students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, JNTU authorities have decided to conduct exams and a detailed schedule will be released shortly.

However, the National Students Union of Indiaâ€™s (NSUI) Telangana unit is taking exception to JNTU's decision. Venkat Balamoori, NSUI Telangana state president, who is one of the petitioners in the HC, said that JNTU should withdraw its decision as the matter is "subjudice".

He further stated that the government should be concerned about the lives of thousands of students, referring to Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha governments' decision to cancel exams and promote students in view of the pandemic. He said that the government should oppose the UGC mandate as the condition of the coronavirus in the state is serious.

Multiple states have moved the Supreme Court questioning the UGC directions to universities to conduct final-year exams before September 30, while arguing that they have the power to promote students without exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Venkat said, "The government should immediately cancel the state common entrance tests which are in it's control and oppose the UGC's mandate to conduct UG and PG exams."

The SC earlier asked the UGC if it can override the stateâ€™s decisions in certain situations and take a position on the conduct of examinations. The SC asked UGC and four state governments which are opposing the exams, to submit their arguments in writing.