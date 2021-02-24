Hyderabad's Balanagar flyover has not collapsed, authorities debunk fake video

“Video in social media circulation does not pertain to Balanagar flyover site,” HMDA said.

A video of a collapsed flyover that has crushed at least three cars and trapped people beneath it, has been widely shared on WhatsApp, claiming that a flyover in Balanagar, Hyderabad had collapsed. The news is however not true, clarified the Cyberabad police and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday.

The video dates back to 2018, when a flyover collapsed in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. At least 18 people were killed in the collapse while several others were injured.

When a Twitter user sought for a clarification on the viral video, the Cyberabad police verified it as a false news by attaching a screenshot of news article of the flyover which had collapsed in Varanasi.

No sir, It's not belongs to Balangar, This incident happened in Varanasi, UP.

The HMDA tweeted: “Video in social media circulation does not pertain to balanagar flyover site.”

Video in social media circulation does not pertain to balanagar flyover site

A six-lane two-way flyover (1,090 meters) is being constructed between Balanagar Crossroads and Narsapur Crossroads in Hyderabad under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), to facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the Balanagar main road.

The project was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao in 2017. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 387 crore. While it was announced that the flyover would be constructed within 24 months, the deadlines were missed due to land acquisition issues.

The delay in construction has caused major inconvenience to motorists due to the road being narrowed down. However, according to a recent report by The Hans India, the flyover will be inaugurated on Ugadi in April. The report quoted an official saying that the project will be completed by March and will be thrown open for public use in April.