Hyderabadis open their homes for stranded people amid heavy rains

Masjid E Tawheed in the area of Tolichowki opened its doors to people who were stranded irrespective of religion or gender.

Hyderabad has witnessed unprecedented rains in a single day with an all time high quantum of 192mm of rainfall for the month of October on Tuesday . The rains have forced hundreds of residents to leave their own homes and step out. Amidst such difficult situations, there was still hope as several Hyderabadi have opened their hearts and homes to people whose homes were inundated.

Areas such as Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Lakdikapul, Bundlaguda were among the areas which were worst affected with flood water inundating to almost 6 to 10 feet over there, submerging the houses.

In such circumstances, several people have offered accommodation to those who have been stranded and used social media such as facebook and twitter to spread the message.

Irrespective of gender, religion or caste even a masjid, which is usually restricted to Muslim men, welcomed people who didn’t have shelter to rest. Masjid E Tawheed near the Seven Tombs of Tolichowki has put up a post on Facebook that people who are stranded in the area of Tolichowki can come and take shelter irrespective of their background.

Speaking to the News Minute, Mohammed Imaad, one of the Masjid Community members said that “About a dozen have come and taken shelter in our masjid so far and we have provided food and shelter for them. The condition in our Neeraja Colony in Tolichowki was really bad as there was water upto 6 to 8 feet in our homes, forcing the residents to evacuate. As there was no help from the government, we had to step in. Though we have conducted minor rescue operations with the help of youngsters in the locality, we are no experts in rescuing people in such deep waters. No boats were provided for us, but at least we could help some of the stranded with the shelter at least.”

Some residents have even offered ‘freshly baked brownies and hot chocolate’ for the people who were stuck near Lakdikapul.

If you're stuck anywhere near Redhills/Lakdikapul due to rains, feel free to drop by at our place! Freshly baked @SugarBlushed brownies and hot chocolate on us! #HyderabadRains #Hyderabad @HiHyderabad @WeAreHyderabad — Fatema (@_ifatemaah) October 13, 2020

Apart from this, several individuals have also offered their residences for the stranded. Political parties such as AIMIM have also facilitated community halls, schools and function halls for the needy. Meanwhile several others have also distributed food in the affected areas.

