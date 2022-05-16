Hyderabadi Haleemâ€™s GI tag renewed for 10 more years

The aromatic stew-like dish is unique to Hyderabad and hugely popular during the month of Ramzan.

news Food

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Hyderabadi Haleem has been renewed, after it expired around two years ago. The Haleem Makers Association, which got the GI tag in 2010, got it renewed for another 10 years, The Times of India reported. Senior examiner at the Geographical Indications Registry (GIR) under the Union Ministry of Commerce Prashanth Kumar S Bhairappanavar said in a renewal letter that the renewed GI tag will be valid till December 2029, according to ToI.

Haleem is a meat preparation unique to Hyderabad. It is an aromatic stew-like dish made from finely pounded meat, lentils and wheat mixed with spices, and is preferred for breaking the fast during Ramzan due to its high nutritional value and porridge-like texture. It is usually served garnished with a spicy â€˜shorbaâ€™ (meat broth), caramelised onions, coriander and slices of lemon. Originally an Arabic dish, it is said to have come to Hyderabad during the Mughal period via Iran and Afghanistan.

During Ramzan, Haleem stalls are set up throughout the city and the dish is sold in many restaurants, mainly catering to Muslims for breaking their fast in the evening. But Haleem is also extremely popular among those from non-Muslim communities in Hyderabad.

Popular joints do brisk business during the Ramzan season with techies, businessmen, families and even tourists relishing the piping hot delicacy at many outlets. Famous eateries like Pista House, Shah Ghouse and Sarvi open dozens of temporary outlets across Hyderabad and the IT clusters of Hitec City and Gachibowli. Techies employed in hundreds of IT companies also constitute a majority of the customers every year.

Haleem sales had been affected during the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. The price of the dish has gone up in recent years, along with rising costs of ingredients. There are an estimated 6,000 Haleem makers in Hyderabad and other cities, most of them mainly depending on the business during Ramzan.

A geographical indication (GI) tag is an indication which identifies certain products to have originated or manufactured in a specific region, where a given quality and reputation is essentially attributable to its geographical origin. Products with a GI tag are recognised under The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The registration of a geographical indication is for a period of ten years and can be renewed from time to time.

With IANS inputs