Hyderabad zoo’s 8 Asiatic Lions tested for COVID-19 after symptoms

Though reports have said that the lions tested positive, zoo authorities say that the result of the samples are still awaited.

News reports about eight Asiatic Lions testing positive for COVID-19 has spread considerable fear among the public especially pet owners. Though media reports indicated that the lions had tested positive, officials told TNM that the results of the COVID-19 RT-PCR test are still awaited.

Speaking to TNM, the Nehru Zoological Park’s Public Relations Officer Haneef said, “The samples of the RT-PCR test were sent for testing to CCMB. We are yet to receive the results of the same.”

TNM also reached out to Rakesh Mishra, the Director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) who said, “I am yet to take a look at the reports. I can comment on the results only after that."

According to sources, the zoo veterinarians noticed the lions showing COVID-19 like symptoms in the last week of April. The Nehru Zoological Park has a total of 12 lions. 8 among the 12 were found coughing and with nasal discharge along with loss of appetite. Following the observation, the zoo authorities decided to get the lions tested for COVID-19.

On May 1, it was announced that from May 2, the Nehru Zoological Park would be closed for visitors until further orders. The circular issued by the state’s Chief Wildlife Warden said, “In view of the rapid spread of SARS Cov-2 in the country, the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change, New Delhi has issued an advisory to close all Zoological Parks, National Parks, Tiger Reserves and Wildlife Sanctuaries for visitors till further orders to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Based on the orders, it was decided that in Telangana the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal, Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves and all National and Wildlife Sanctuaries in the state of Telangana be shut as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of virus among wildlife.

Oropharyngeal samples of the lions were collected and then were sent to CCMB for testing. If the lions turn out to be positive, it is expected that genome sequencing will be done by CCMB to find out if the strain of the virus is transmitted from human beings.

