Hyderabad woman who claimed she was raped by 139 people withdraws allegations

The 25-year-old woman said she was forced to make the allegations after being threatened by a person identified as Raja Sreekar Reddy alias Dollar Bhai.

Days after making a sensational claim that nearly 139 persons - from the film industry, lawyers, student leaders - raped her, the woman said that her allegation was false. The 25-year-old woman on Monday, addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, said that she was forced to make the allegation after being threatened by a person identified as Raja Sreekar Reddy alias Dollar Bhai. The complainant said that she got in touch with the accused for a job opportunity, who allegedly sexually exploited her and blackmailed her.

“Only due to pressure I was forced to make rape allegation against 139 members. I was beaten badly to make a complaint against these persons. All the fake allegations which I made in the press were tutored by him,” the woman said.

The woman, a resident of Hyderabad, tendered an apology to two film actors, who were wrongly named in the complaint and said that they had no role in the crime. “The 139 members did not rape me. I was threatened to file a complaint against them. I am sorry for it,” she said.

She alleged that besides threatening to kill her and her family members, Sreekar had her private photos and videos, which he used to threaten her.

The woman claimed that not all the 139 persons in the police complaint had raped her, some sexually harassed her, she maintained. The woman alleged that Raja Sreekar did this act for fame.

Earlier on August 20, the Panjagutta police filed a case against 139 persons, some of them were women, following a complaint.

In the complaint, she had claimed that she was sexually exploited more than 5,000 times by 139 persons over the last 10 years.

She had claimed that she was gangraped, drugged, forcibly made to dance and also inflicted with cigarette burn injuries among several other allegations.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to Central Crime Station police. Assistant Commissioner of Police, K Sreedevi, who is investigating the case, reacting to the latest development said, “After recording the statements of the victim, further action would be taken.”