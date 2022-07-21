Hyderabad woman in trouble for shooting Instagram dance reel inside metro

A Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited official said that the woman will be fined for filming the videos inside the metro train and on the platform.

news Controversy

A woman who was filmed dancing on a Hyderabad metro train has now landed in trouble after a Twitter user flagged her video to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL). The videos show a young woman seemingly filming videos for Instagram reels both inside a metro train and on a metro station platform. While such videos are often filmed in public places including metro trains, a few people on Twitter termed it as a ‘nuisance’ and a ‘bother’. With the video being brought to the notice of HMRL, authorities have said that action has been initiated.

HMRL’s Public Relations Officer Krishnanand Malladi told TNM that action has been initiated based on a complaint raised on Twitter, as photography and videography are not allowed on the train or on the platform. “It’s true that people do it often but if caught, it’s an offence, as there is no permission. Acts like dance are also not allowed on the train or on the platform,” he said. The PRO said that the woman from the video is yet to be identified, but she is likely to be fined for filming the video.

HMRL rules say that photography is prohibited from the street level, at the concourse level, and in the ticketing area. Shooting for films, television shows, ads and documentaries require special permission and a fee, an official of L&T Metro Rail said. While the Metro Railways Act makes no mention of photography or videography, there are penalties for various other offences, including a fine of Rs 500 for drunkenness or nuisance on the metro railway, under Section 59 of the Act.

Sharing the woman’s video, a few Twitter users termed the incident as a ‘nuisance’, while many others pointed out that the woman was merely dancing and didn’t appear to bother anyone around her.

Dear Hyderabad Metro Rail @hmrgov @ltmhyd

I still don't understand on what charges you filed a case against her.



Instead, you could use this video to promote Metro with caption "Hyderabad Metro, Entertainment Plus Safety, Avoid Traffic, Now Travel in Metro"



Think Differently pic.twitter.com/18uiV9JyNY — Krish Raj Murari (@KrishRajMurari) July 20, 2022

In 2019, a man was arrested after a video captured him shouting inside a Hyderabad metro train in a seemingly drunken state. The man could be heard using abusive language and dancing to a song while recording himself and swinging around the bars inside the train. He was identified with the help of CCTV footage and face recognition technology at the Tarnaka metro station.