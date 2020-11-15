Hyderabad woman throws 14-day old child from third floor, taken into custody

The police said that the woman was having a troubled relationship with her husband, and that may have led to the incident.

news Crime

A Hyderabad woman on Friday allegedly threw her 14-day-old baby from the third floor of her apartment. The incident took place at Erragadda in Sanathnagar and came to light on Sunday. The Sanathnagar police on Sunday informed the media that a woman identified as 27-year old N Lavanya was taken into custody.

The police said that the woman had a troubled relationship with her husband, Venugopal, and was residing at her parentsâ€™ home at Erragadda. The couple married in 2016 and also had a 3-year-old child. Police said that six months ago, Lavanya became pregnant again and had briefly returned home, stating that she was unable to do the household work alone at her husband's home.

On October 29, the couple had a fight and Lavanya attempted to take her life, the police said. She was rushed to a hospital where she underwent treatment. She gave birth to a baby boy on October 30 and after being discharged, moved to her parents home. Her family on the same day, submitted a police complaint against Venugopal.

On November 13, at around 7 am, Lavanya allegedly threw the baby. Venugopal was informed about the incident at 10 am by his brother-in-law and reported the incident to the Sanathnagar police, following which a case was registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. The husband alleged that the woman committed the crime, keeping their family dispute in mind.

In another incident reported in June, a woman pushed her two children into a lake at Suryapet district. According to reports, the woman backed off from jumping into the lake at the last minute.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.