A Hyderabad woman on Friday allegedly threw her 14-day-old baby from the third floor of her apartment. The incident took place at Erragadda in Sanathnagar and came to light on Sunday. The Sanathnagar police on Sunday informed the media that a woman identified as 27-year old N Lavanya was taken into custody.
The police said that the woman had a troubled relationship with her husband, Venugopal, and was residing at her parentsâ€™ home at Erragadda. The couple married in 2016 and also had a 3-year-old child. Police said that six months ago, Lavanya became pregnant again and had briefly returned home, stating that she was unable to do the household work alone at her husband's home.
On October 29, the couple had a fight and Lavanya attempted to take her life, the police said. She was rushed to a hospital where she underwent treatment. She gave birth to a baby boy on October 30 and after being discharged, moved to her parents home. Her family on the same day, submitted a police complaint against Venugopal.
On November 13, at around 7 am, Lavanya allegedly threw the baby. Venugopal was informed about the incident at 10 am by his brother-in-law and reported the incident to the Sanathnagar police, following which a case was registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. The husband alleged that the woman committed the crime, keeping their family dispute in mind.
In another incident reported in June, a woman pushed her two children into a lake at Suryapet district. According to reports, the woman backed off from jumping into the lake at the last minute.