Hyderabad woman streams her suicide live on Facebook, alleges harassment by husband

Sana Khan, who married Hemanth Patel from Rajasthan five years ago, had alleged that her husband and in-laws has been harassing her and subjected her to physical violence

news Gender violence

Trigger warning: Harassment, suicide

Alleging harassment from her husband Hemanth Patel and her in-laws, a woman named Sana Khan died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Nacharam on Friday, June 22. Nacharam police have booked the husband, who is currently abroad in the island country Cyprus, and his parents, who live in Rajasthan, under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sana died by suicide while narrating her problems during a Facebook Live stream, alleging that she was being harassed and also mentioning that her husband was in an extra-marital relationship. She is survived by a three-year-old son.

Sana's parents told reporters that she and Hemanth got married about five years ago. “It was a love marriage. We initially objected but when she fought for it, we were worried that she might harm herself and consented,” her mother said. Sana’s father alleged that while Hemanth’s parents, who live in Rajasthan’s Padampur, also agreed to the wedding, they harboured contempt towards her and harassed her whenever she visited them.

Sana worked at a multinational company in Hyderabad. Her parents said that while she and Hemanth were happily married for a couple of years, disputes arose between them after her pregnancy, allegedly over an extra-marital relationship. “She concealed the harassment in the initial years but shared it with us around two years back when she couldn’t bear it anymore. She shared that her husband was physically violent towards her,” Sana’s father said. He added that they had approached the Nacharam police at least three times, and the police ‘counselled’ the couple. He also mentioned that they met his family elders in Rajasthan and got an assurance from Hemanth in their presence that he would stop harassing Sana.

However, Hemanth then left for Cyprus for work, and continued to harass Sana verbally over the phone, her parents alleged. They also alleged that the woman with whom Hemanth had an extramarital relationship had also harassed Sana. Nacharam police have registered a case against Hemanth and his parents, and have recovered the victim's mobile phone to analyse her chats with her husband and the woman with whom he was involved.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.