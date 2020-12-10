Hyderabad woman issued triple talaq by US-based husband, seeks MEA help

Abdulla Ahmed, a Somalia born US citizen, issued a triple talaq over the phone in October this year.

news Triple Talaq

A Hyderabad based woman has accused her husband, a Somalia-born US Citizen of issuing a triple talaq to her over the phone. The woman has appealed to the Union Ministry of External Affairs seeking action against her husband.

The woman identified as Saba Fatima, a resident of Chandrayangutta has filed a formal complaint with the Chandrayangutta police station against her 40-year-old husband residing in Boston. Fatima told the media that she married Abdulla Ahmed in January 2015, and he issued a triple talaq over the phone on October 6. The marriage was registered with the Telangana Waqf Board and marriage rituals performed as per Islamic laws.

The couple also lived together at a rented home in Tolichowki and later at Malakpet in Hyderabad briefly. Ahmed later left for the US and visited Fatima every six months. He last visited her this February.

Speaking to the media, Fatima said, "Ahmed called my father from Boston and asked where I was, my father replied that I was sitting before him. He then issued a triple talaq with my father as a witness. I need help from the government, I went to the police station but didn't get any help and am appealing to the government to help me get justice," she said. Since the verbal divorce, Fatima had been trying to get her husband to revoke his decision.

She had also reached out to her mother-in-law in Dubai and her sister-in-law in London, who were at first sympathetic and willing to help resolve the issue but later blocked her phone number.