Hyderabad woman dies in car crash in Michigan, organs donated

25-year-old Chareetha, who was working in a software firm in the US, was declared brain dead.

A 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad suffered severe injuries in a car accident in Michigan and was declared brought dead at the Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon, on Sunday night. The deceased, Chareetha Reddy Aella, was working in a software firm in the US and was a Secunderabad native. Three others who were injured in the crash are recovering in the hospital.

The incident took place at Ottawa County’s Crockery Township, around 9 pm on Sunday. According to reports, the Toyota vehicle, in which the four were travelling, had pulled over to the right side with its blinkers activated. A man from Muskegon Heights, who was driving a luxury car, was travelling on the right lane before it lost control and crashed into the Toyota.

Chareetha who was sitting in the rear seat received the maximum impact of the crash. The man driving the luxury car was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Chareetha was declared brain dead and the hospital is now making arrangements to donate her organs. According to reports, Chareetha has earlier expressed her wish to donate her organs in case of a tragedy.

“Two years ago, she had documented her wish to donate organs to the needy. As per her wish, the family has decided to donate the organs in the United States itself. The doctors would harvest heart and other organs,” one of Chareetha’s relatives who reached the US told Telangana Today.

Chareetha’s mortal remains are expected to be brought back to Hyderabad to conduct the funeral.

Chareetha, who was working as a software developer in the US, had completed her graduation at GITAM in Hyderabad and later moved to the US to finish her Masters. She had last visited her family in Hyderabad in 2016. Her father is a businessman and mother a homemaker.

Meanwhile, Chareetha’s friends in the US have started an online campaign to raise money to bring her body back to Hyderabad.