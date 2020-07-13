Hyderabad teen gets 10-yr sentence for attempted murder of a girl he was stalking

The 19-year-old had attacked her with a knife for ignoring him and for complaining to the police about his behaviour.

news Crime

A 19-year-old man in Hyderabad was sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment on Monday, for attempting to murder a teenaged girl who objected to his harassment. The incident had occurred more than a year ago, in February 2019.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man, a degree student, guilty under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court further sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the offence, under relevant sections of Arms Act, according to Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 15,000.

The sentences shall run concurrently, Pratap Reddy said.

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old girl's mother had complained to police in January 2019 about the manâ€™s harassment of their daughter. According to the mother, the man, who had been living in their locality, had been harassing her daughter, a first-year intermediate student, for over one year. When her daughter ignored him, the mother said that he threatened to kill her.

Following the complaint, he was counselled by police in the presence of his parents but even after that, he continued to stalk the girl and observe her movements.

According to the prosecution, on February 6, 2019 when the girl was going to college, he attacked her with a knife, saying he would kill her for ignoring him and for complaining about him to the police.

He then fled as some local people rushed to her rescue.

The girl, who suffered severe injuries on her head, neck and hands was rushed to a nearby hospital, and the man was later arrested.