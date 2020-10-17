Hyderabad teen allegedly drugged and gangraped by three men at hotel

The girl was invited for a birthday party where she was tricked into consuming cake laced with sedatives, say police.

A 19-year-old degree student was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by three men at a hotel in Hyderabad. The woman, a resident of Jubliee Hills, was invited to a birthday party at a hotel in Kukatpally where she was fed cake laced with sedatives on October 5, according to police.

The woman, studying at Secunderabad, became friends with M Joseph (20) about three months ago, say reports. On October 5, as part of Josephâ€™s birthday celebration, the girl met with B Naveen Reddy (22) and R Ramu (23) at Tank Bund. The girl was then taken to Oyo-Anand inn hotel near KPHB Metro station for further celebrations. The three men reportedly insisted that the girl should have the first piece of cake. Upon consuming the cake, the girl fell unconscious and was subsequently allegedly raped by the three men. Kukatpally police say the girl was allegedly threatened that she would be killed if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The survivor went home, however, her health deteriorated in a couple of days and she was admitted to a hospital. The girl informed her mother about the incident while undergoing treatment. The mother then approached the Jubliee Hills police station with a formal complaint.

Police handed over the case and investigation to the Kukatpally police who took the three men into custody. The investigation is still ongoing. Police are mulling to book cases also against the hotel where the alleged rape took place, reported The New Indian Express.

The incident comes to light weeks after a 13-year-old from Khammam town was set on fire allegedly by her employer for resisting sexual assault in September. The girl, who was working as a domestic worker at the home of the accused, received 70% burns and died in hospital after battling for life for over 20 days.