Hyderabad techie who tested positive for covid-19 recovering well

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 61 total positive cases of the coronavirus disease in India.

news Coronavirus

A Hyderabad-based techie who was found to be positive for coronavirus disease is steadily on his way to recovery, according to officials.

“We had sent his samples for a second round of tests, the first one came back negative. A second test was taken and sent for testing today, the result will be out tomorrow,” stated Health Minister Eatela Rajender at a press conference in Koti on Tuesday evening.

If the man’s samples should return negative, a medical team will begin assessing him to determine if he can be discharged, and if so, what protocols he will have to adhere to.

The minister also added that 2 more standing thermal scanners would be introduced at the airport in Hyderabad, where screening measures are in place around the clock.

“There are two types of scanners that are in use in the airport. The standing thermal scanner can detect the temperature of someone 10 feet away, while the handheld is meant for closer distances. We will be adding two more standing thermal scanners to allow for screening of more people,” he said.

Last week, a 24-year-old man from Hyderabad was found to be positive for coronavirus. The man had traveled from Dubai to Bengaluru on February 20. He was in the city for two days, and had gone to his local workplace, before taking a bus to Hyderabad the next day. This sparked fears in both states of Karnataka and Telangana as officials began racing to ensure that those he may have come in contact with were identified and possible spread of the infection contained at once.

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 61 total positive cases of the coronavirus disease in India. Three positive cases from Pune, eight from Kerala, and three in Karnataka had been confirmed during the day.