Hyderabad techie falls into open storm water drain, rescue operations on

The incident took place on Saturday night between Golden Temple and Tulip Gardens at Manikonda, where storm water drain works were going on.

news Accident

A Hyderabad techie fell into an open drain in Manikonda of Hyderabad on Saturday, September 25, night at around 9pm when the city witnessed heavy rains. According to reports, the victim, who was washed away, was identified as 40-year-old techie, G Rajinikanth. A rescue operation was launched to trace the body by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The operations continued on Monday, September 27 to retrieve the body.

According to an New Indian Express report, a missing person's complaint was filed by his family on Saturday. Rajinikanth had left the house at 9pm on Saturday. CCTV footage of the incident showed a man falling into an open drain at 9.14pm. TNIE reported that his family members believe that the man in the video is Rajinikanth based on his physical features.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the incident occured between Golden Temple and Tulip Gardens at Manikonda, where storm water drain works were going on. However, there were reportedly no barricades indicating that work was going on. An official commenting on the barricades told Deccan Chronicle that they were washed away due to the rains.

A massive search operation was launched with 60 teams of GHMC, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and DTF (District Task Force). The rescue teams were equipped with boats and machinery. Some personnel went into the drain using ropes, but were unable to trace Rajinikanthâ€™s body.

Media reports further said that GHMC authorities have not booked a case against the contractor despite a revenue divisional officer directing them to do so. Officials said they were busy with the rescue operation and said that they would file the complaint on Monday.

