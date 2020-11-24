Hyderabad techie burnt alive allegedly by relatives on suspicion of doing black magic

The incident took place in Jagtial district when the victim went to visit his family after his brother-in-law passed away.

news Crime

A 37-year-old software engineer was burnt alive at Mallial in Telanganaâ€™s Jagtial district allegedly by his close relatives. They allegedly suspected him of indulging in black magic to kill his brother-in-law. The incident took place in the outskirts of Balvanthapur in Mallial mandal minutes away from the famous Kondagattu Hanuman temple on Monday night. The victim was identified as Racharla Pavan Kumar who hails from Alwal in Hyderabad.

According to reports by regional media, Pavan Kumar came to Balvanthapur to pay a condolence visit to his brother-in-law Jagan, who recently died of illness. Jagan's wife and another family member were at a shelter constructed near a temple when Pavan visited. It was then he was attacked allegedly by his relatives. According to Pavanâ€™s wife, petrol was poured on him and he was set on fire.

Police said that Pavan and his wife's brother Jaganâ€™s family have not been on good terms for the last few months and had a tiff over something earlier. Jagan's wife Sumalatha alleged that Racharla had hatched a plan to kill her husband and had executed it by black magic.

Speaking to the media Pavan's wife Krishnaveni, alleged that Sumalatha killed her husband. She alleged, "She kept accusing me and my husband of killing my brother everyday. My husband came here though I asked my husband to not to come as they're angry at him. As he came and garlanded my brother's photo, my brothers' wife set him ablaze after pouring petrol on him."

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's wife, police have registered a case of murder. Local inspectors said that they have found the deceased body in a completely burnt state inside a locked room while stating that they're suspecting the role of more than one person in the offence. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and other senior officials have visited the scene to oversee the investigation of the incident.

Speaking to TNM, an investigation officer said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles.