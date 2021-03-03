Hyderabad techie attacked with a knife by her stalker

The womanâ€™s father had reportedly earlier complained to the SHE team of Cyberabad Police about the accused.

A woman was critically injured when her stalker attacked her with a knife in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, police said. The survivor of the attack, 29-year-old Sujana, is a techie working at an IT company in Gachibowli. She was attacked with a knife allegedly by 29-year-old Shahrukh, a hairstylist and native of Haryana. The man attacked the woman at her residence in Hydershah Kote in Narsangi.

Police say Shahrukh and Sujana knew each other for the past three years but the two recently had a fallout. On Tuesday, Sharukh visited Sujana's home and asked her to step out for a discussion, he then allegedly attacked her with a knife, reported Telangana Today. The mother of the woman, who stepped forward to save her daughter, also sustained injuries, reported Times of India.

Locals caught the man who was trying to escape after stabbing the woman and handed him over to police.The survivorâ€™s father had reportedly earlier complained to the SHE team of Cyberabad Police about the accused. An attempt to murder case was booked against the accused at Narsingi police station under the limits of Cyberabad police commissionerate. Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Madhapur) M Venkateshwarlu visited the scene of the crime.

Sanjana was admitted to a hospital in Langar House and is recovering, say media reports.

The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay visited the hospital to call on the survivor.

In another case, a woman was bludgeoned to death at Dundigal by unknown persons on Monday. Forty-year-old Nagamani along with her husband Sailu and three children were residing at Qutbullapur for the past two months. They are natives of the Kamareddy district and had reached the city in search of livelihood, reported Telangana Today. Nagamani had recently secured a job at a fuel refilling station. She was found attacked with blunt objects on her head. The Dundigal police have booked a case and are investigating. Her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

(With IANS Inputs)