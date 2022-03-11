Hyderabad techie arrested for stalking, sexually harassing woman on Instagram

Twenty-two-year-old Sai Krishna was arrested for sending abusive messages and obscene photos to the complainant from fake user IDs on Instagram.

news Crime

A Hyderabad techie was arrested for stalking and harassing a woman on Instagram, Rachakonda police said on Thursday, March 10. A 22-year-old man named Talluri Sai Krishna, working as a system engineer trainee at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was arrested for sending abusive messages and photos to a woman on Instagram through some fake user IDs while concealing his real identity. The Rachakonda Cyber Crime police have booked the accused under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act etc. in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The accused, who is from Palvancha in Khammam district in Telangana, was booked based on a complaint from a woman saying an unknown person was sending her abusive messages and photos on Instagram from fake user IDs. A police investigation revealed that Sai Krishna was allegedly in the habit of creating fake Instagram user IDs and sending vulgar messages and photos to unknown women on the platform. According to the police, the accused had once participated in a “nude video call” with an unknown person who sent him a request on Instagram. Since then, he was addicted to doing so, and sent messages to unknown women with the intention to talk to them in a similar manner, police said.

Sai Krishna found the complainant’s account on Instagram and sent her vulgar messages and obscene pictures, a press note from Rachakonda police said. During investigation by Inspector of Cyer Crimes M Shankar, technical evidence was collected and analysed, and the accused was arrested on March 9, produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. The mobile phone used to commit the offence was seized by the police.