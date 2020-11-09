Hyderabad techie arrested for sexually assaulting woman at bus stop

The man, identified as Mahesh, also assaulted a police officer who tried to apprehend him.

The Hyderabad police on Saturday night arrested a 28-year-old software engineer, identified as Mahesh, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a bus stop. The techie also assaulted a police officer, who arrived to assist the woman. The incident took place at the KML bus stop at Ameerpet when the woman was waiting for a bus.

The 28-year old woman was waiting at the bus stop to return home in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, after attending a function in Hyderabad, when she was approached by Mahesh. According to the police, Mahesh sexually assaulted the woman by attempting to hold her hand and yank her shirt collar. The Times of India reported that the man attempted to grab the woman by her neck.

The Panjagutta police were alerted about Mahesh assaulting the woman past 10 pm and a police patrol was dispatched to the location. When the police arrived, Mahesh, who was in an inebriated condition, entered into a scuffle and assaulted a police officer, identified as Sailu. The officer sustained a minor injury when Mahesh grabbed the officer by the collar and pushed him. Additional officers had to be called in to detain Mahesh.

The police have booked Mahesh under sections 354 for (outraging the modesty of a woman), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (disturbing public peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the officials, Mahesh is a resident of Kummari Basti of Panjagutta.

Earlier in January, a 27-year-old woman was attacked by a 32-year-old man identified as Chandrakanth under the Madhapur police station limits. The man was not known to the woman but walked up to her, caught her and began physically assaulting with the woman. She was out to have dinner with her friends when she was assaulted. The Madhapur police apprehended the man within eight minutes of being alerted, reported Telangana Today.