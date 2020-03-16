Hyderabad teachers asked to report to schools amidst shutdown, KTR intervenes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday ordered the closure of all educational institutions until March 31.

news Coronavirus

Despite the Telangana state government instructing all educational institutions in the state to shut down till March 31 as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, several schools have asked teachers to report to their respective institutes on Monday.

After several netizens took to social media seeking state government intervention, Minister for Information Technology (IT) KT Rama Rao requested Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to direct all educational institutions to remain fully closed.

Soon after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday ordered the closure of all educational institutions, theatres, function halls and cinema halls until March 31 as a precautionary measure, several teachers received messages over WhatsApp, asking them to report to school on Monday, though there were no students.

“The schools haven’t given us a reason. They have just asked us to come. It seems like they can’t imagine a teacher sitting at home. Won’t teachers fall sick? Why simply call us when there are no students?” asked a primary school teacher with an international school in Gachibowli.

On Sunday, a Twitter user, Ananya Choudhary, tweeted to KTR saying, "All schools are closed due to staff and students safety. Some schools have given notice to teachers to report school everyday from tomorrow no matter what! Sir, I plead you to take action on this!"

In his response on Monday, KTR said, “Will request Education Minister Sabitha Indra to advise and direct all school managements to close institutions fully”

Will request Education Minister Smt. @SabithaindraTRS Garu to advise & direct all school managements to close institutions fully https://t.co/keaAF3Wynx — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 16, 2020

Sabitha was quick to respond, tweeting, "Informed to Special Chief Secretary (Education) and requested her to take strict action on the management of institutes who are not obeying the government orders.

Informed to Special Chief Secretary(Education) and requested to take strict action on the managemens,who are not obeing the government orders.@KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO https://t.co/qXy4zSx2Ce — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) March 16, 2020

As per the Telangana government order, only public exams are to take place as scheduled.

"Coaching centres and summer camps also must be closed. We appeal to all educational institutions to close today itself, and not take any risk,” KCR said on Saturday, adding that board exams will continue without any disturbance, and arrangements will be made accordingly.

Read:COVID-19: How Telangana govt is tracking migrant labourers who return from the Gulf