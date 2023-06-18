Hyderabad: Students allege college forced them to remove burqas to write exams

The management of the KV Ranga Reddy College at Saidabad however denied that any such incident took place.

news Education

A handful of girl students who went to write their intermediate supplementary exams in Hyderabad on Friday, June 16, at the KV Ranga Reddy College at Saidabad alleged that they were made to remove their burqas before entering the college to write their exams. The girls staged a protest after not being allowed to enter the premises, according to reports.

“There is no rule here barring us from wearing a burqa. During the first exam they told us that wearing it is not allowed. Other colleges don’t have any such rules,” said one of the girls while speaking to the media. According to local media reports, the security staff at the college did not relent in spite of requests from the parents. Telangana does not have any rule or law prohibiting girls from wearing the hijab or burqa in educational institutions.

Muslim girls and women students studying in schools and colleges are generally permitted to wear headscarves or anything they choose to wear in accordance with their religion. When asked to comment about the incident by the media, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that he will look into the issue. “Maybe someone made a mistake (by not letting the girls enter the college),” he added.

Ali however also went on to pass sexist remarks criticising people for western outfits. “We have a very secular policy. People can wear whatever dress they want. But if you wear clothes like in Europe, it won’t be correct. Our Hindu sisters cover their head with a pallu. If women wear lesser (smaller) clothes, it can create problems. (Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehn’ne se pareshaani hoti hai),” he said.

R Bala Bhaskar from the college’s admission cell denied that girls wearing burqas were denied entry. “There is absolutely no issue in the college. There were students who wrote exams in the burqa for the first and second exams. We are not allowing candidates who arrive late inside, and at 9:30 am our gate is closed. We never force anyone to remove anything,” he told TNM.