Hyderabad student team ‘Findr’ wins TiE Young Entrepreneurs contest

Findr is a LinkedIn-like solution for blue-collar jobs.

Atom Innovation

Findr, a LinkedIn-like solution for blue-collar jobs, was announced the winner of the TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurs) challenge competition in the B-Plan category. The finale was held in Hyderabad.

Thirty-six students from 23 schools formed 7 teams and pitched their ideas at the TYE Grand Finale 2019-22 B-Plan, 1 Minute Elevator Pitch and Maker Faire Prototype competition. Flobal was declared the runner up in the same B-Plan category. Flobal is into flower-flavored ice creams.

In the Maker Faire category for best prototypes, RewardBox, a mobile application that unifies all the loyalty points a customer earns through his purchases at several stores across the country and alerts the user of their expiry, emerged as the winner.

In the in 1-minute elevator pitch category, 2 teams, Comfee and PuriFloat were declared joint winners. Comfee is a power conservation solution that controls the speed of fans and air conditioners, while PuriFloat, is an automated device that helps clean lakes using an Electric motor run boat/conveyor.

The jury members at the TYE Finale were Deepthi Ravula (CEO, We Hub), Kishore Uppalapati (Director-Operations, Microsoft Services), Rakesh Munnanooru (Founder, CEO, Whistle Drive, a corporate ride-share company) besides Prof. Vijaya Kumari (Director, JNTU run incubator, J Hub) and Vineel Reddy Pindi (CEO, Collab House an innovation hub).

Besides the winning entries, there were other exciting presentations as well.

The winner of the TYE Regional Finals would now compete at TYE Global Finals title against 35+ teams coming from 14 countries at Microsoft campus in Seattle, USA in June. Hyderabad chapter of TiE holds a record of consecutively winning at this global competition for the past 3 years in a row.

The Executive Director of TIE Hyderabad Phani Pattamatta said, “ihe winner of the TYE Regional Finals would now compete at TYE Global Finals title against 35+ teams coming from 14 countries at Microsoft campus in Seattle, USA in June Month. He also recalled; Hyderabad chapter of TiE holds a record of consecutively winning at this global competition for the past 3 years in a row."