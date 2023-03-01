Hyderabad: Student dies by suicide in college classroom, family alleges harassment

The student had earlier alleged that his teachers and hostel warden were abusing him to score better marks in his examinations.

A 16-year-old student of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC) at the Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Hyderabad’s Narsingi reportedly died by suicide late on Tuesday, February 28. The deceased, Nagula Sathwik, was a first-year student who allegedly faced physical abuse and harassment from teachers and the hostel warden. The incident triggered protests by students of the National Students' Union of India, who blocked the Narsingi main road. The police have registered a case against the college and hostel authorities under Section 305 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read: Student suicides in Telangana: Spurred by broken system, sustained by govt apathy

A student of Sri Chaitanya told the media that his friend Sathwik died by suicide in the classroom because of the pressure to get more marks. “He was subjected to physical abuse for this. As a result, he went into depression and isolated himself from others. The reason for his death is the pressure from the college,” he added.

The 16-year-old had complained to his father Nagula Raja Prasad about his teachers Acharya and Krishna Reddy, and the hostel warden Naresh, who allegedly scolded and beat him up for not studying well. Sathwik had this conversation when his father visited the campus on Tuesday, February 28, at around 7.30 pm, as per the police complaint. Raja Prasad went to the hostel campus as Sathwik was not doing well. Sathwik told his father that the food in the hostel was not good and that he wanted to quit college. However, Raja Prasad consoled him to prepare well for the exam and try to hang in and left after a while. Later, at 11.30 pm, he received a call from the college informing him that his son attempted death by suicide.

In his complaint to the Narsingi police, Raja Prasad names the management of Sri Chaitanya college, and a person by the name of Jagan, among others, as responsible for his son’s death. Following the incident, students staged a protest outside the college premises against their lecturer Acharya, and also vacated the hostel. Sathwik’s body was sent to Osmania hospital for post-mortem.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.



