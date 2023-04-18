Hyderabad startups partner to deploy 2000 electric bikes with battery-swapping tech

Deep technology company for battery swapping, RACEnergy, and Hala Mobility, a multi-modal ride-sharing platform, have announced their collaboration.

Atom Startups

Deep technology company for battery swapping, RACEnergy, and Hala Mobility, a multi-modal ride-sharing platform, announced their collaboration to deploy a fleet of 2000 electric two-wheelers. This fleet, integrated with RACEnergy's state-of-the-art battery-swapping technology, will be utilised for delivery services across India. Phase I of the rollout will begin by July this year.

Both companies share the goal of making e-mobility more accessible to the public through user-friendly and cost-effective technology. RACE's dense battery swapping network established in the city and the lightweight interoperable battery packs that work across two-and-three wheelers will help Hala accelerate and expand its market and customer base.

"At Hala Mobility, our ultimate goal is to empower individuals and communities to embrace sustainable transportation. We can further this mission by collaborating with RACEnergy, a revolutionary company developing the latest battery-swapping technology with advanced cooling techniques and management systems. These attributes make the battery packs well-suited for India's hot climate conditions and terrain. With RACE's impressive advancements, such as their lightning-fast 4-second swapping time and an extensive network of swap points, users are provided with a better vehicle range," said Srikanth Reddy, Founder and CEO, Hala Mobility.

Electric two-wheelers are the forerunners in the EV industry in India, with a massive 305% growth in sales recorded last year. Utilising this large market of vehicles, the partnership will propel the adoption of clean mobility in the country. RACEnergy claims to have completed 2.5 million green kilometres and does 500 swaps on its network daily.

Arun Sreyas, Co-founder and CEO, RACEnergy said, ”We look forward to partnering with Hala Mobility as we strive to expand the reach of battery-swapping technology to more individuals across the country for all forms of transportation. We have already established a strong presence in Telangana's e-auto market. By joining forces with Hala, we are confident that we will penetrate the electric two-wheeler market and reach an even broader user base.”