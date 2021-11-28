Hyderabad socialite Shilpa Chowdary, husband arrested in multi-crore cheating case

A woman who used to attend kitty parties hosted by Shilpa Chowdary had filed a cheating complaint against her. After Shilpa and her husband were arrested, more women have alleged they were cheated too.

news Scam

The Hyderabad police on Saturday, November 27, arrested socialite Shilpa Chowdary and her husband Tella Krishna Srinivas Prasad in connection with a multi-crore cheating case. The couple allegedly cheated some people by promising them high interest on investments in the real estate business.

Shilpa Chowdary (46), whose real name is Tella Shilpa, and Prasad (56) were arrested after a case was registered against them at the Narsingi police station under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. A woman had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Shilpa was not returning the Rs 1.05 crore, which she had given a year ago for an investment in a real estate business.

According to the police, the woman was a friend of Shilpa's and used to attend kitty parties hosted by the latter. The complainant told the police that Shilpa was not responding to her calls or text messages. The accused also allegedly threatened her and her family members by employing bouncers.

The police arrested the couple and questioned them. They also checked their bank accounts as part of the investigations. The police are conducting further investigations, as the couple is suspected to have cheated some others too after promising them high returns on their investments. A police officer said that as per their own statements, the couple had taken Rs 5-6 crore from some people.

After learning about the arrest of the couple, 2-3 women approached the police with complaints against Shilpa.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Venkateshwarlu said they will interrogate the couple to gather more information about those who had given them money for investments.

Eminent individuals, including those from the film industry, are suspected to be the victims of the scam. Most of the victims are said to be those who used to attend Shilpa's kitty parties.

The police also learnt during the preliminary investigations that Shilpa produced a Telugu movie, but it could not be released due to some dispute.