Hyderabad shop-owner held for assaulting boy, sprinkling chilli powder in eyes

The shopkeeper Krishnakanth allegedly stripped the boy, tied him up, beat him and sprinkled chilli power in his eyes on suspicion of theft, and even recorded the abuse on video.Â

Trigger warning: Child abuse, violence

A shop owner in Hyderabad has been arrested for physically assaulting a nine-year-old boy, after tying him up, stripping him and spraying chilli powder in his eyes. The accused, Krishnakanth (28) had allegedly abused the boy and recorded it on video, on the suspicion that he had stolen things from his shop. The incident occurred at Abrahim provisions store in Nampally. The boyâ€™s mother and uncle alleged that Krishnakanth made him stand under the sun on the terrace of a building, and abused him. Habeeb Nagar police have registered a case against Krishnakanth and arrested him on Tuesday, December 20.

Speaking to the media, the boyâ€™s mother Farhana said that he had gone to Krishnakanthâ€™s store to buy a cold drink. Krishnakanth then accused the boy of theft, and abused him, she said. The boyâ€™s mother and uncle said that Krishnakanth took the boy to the terrace of his house close to the shop, stripped him, tied him up, put chilli powder in his eyes, and beat him up.

Videos recorded of the abuse show the boy lying naked on the terrace, wailing in pain, and pleading for water. The person recording the video is heard threatening to beat him up if the boy tried to get up. The man is also heard intimidating the boy to confess to having stolen things. Habeebnagar Sub-Inspector M Gayathri said that Krishnakanth has been booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 12 read with 11 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.