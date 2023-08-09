Hyderabad shocker: Man strips woman in front of his mother in public view, arrested

The 28-year-old woman was returning from a clothes store at 8 pm on Sunday when the assault happened in the Jawahar Nagar area of Hyderabad.

news Assault

A young woman was forcefully stripped off her clothes by a man in the Jawahar Nagar area of Hyderabad on Sunday, August 7. The incident came to light after security camera footage made its way to social media and garnered attention. According to a report by the NDTV, the 28-year-old woman was returning from a clothes store nearby at 8 pm on Sunday when the accused, identified as Peddaramaiah (30), approached and touched her inappropriately. When she confronted him, he stripped her clothes off.

She received help from another woman who covered her up with a blue plastic sheet and called for help. The mother of Peddaramaiah, who was present at the scene of the crime, did not stop her son. A case has been filed under Sections 354 (b)(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) read with Section 34 (acts done by several person in furtherance of common intention) on both the accused and his mother.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought a report from Telanganaâ€™s Director General of Police Anjani Kumar.

The man has been arrested by the Jawaharnagar police. Congress MLA from Mulugu, Seethakka visited the survivor. She also accused the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government of ignoring the issue.

(with inputs from IANS)