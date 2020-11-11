Hyderabad sees temperature drop to 12.4 â„ƒ, lowest for November in 10 years

However, experts say that the current scenario cannot be described as a â€˜cold waveâ€™.

For the last couple of days, those in Hyderabad and across various districts in Telangana are sure to have realized how cold it has suddenly become. Especially during the nights, temperatures have fallen, indicating the setting in of winter. On Wednesday morning, the IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4â„ƒ in Hyderabad. Adilabad was the coldest, with a minimum temperature of 9.7â„ƒ. Within the GHMC limits, BHEL recorded the lowest temperature of 10â„ƒ. A drop of around 5â„ƒ was recorded in BHEL alone in the last four days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the lowest-ever recorded minimum temperature in the month of November is 7.4â„ƒ, on 26 November, 1964. If only the last 10 years are considered, the lowest minimum temperature was 12.4â„ƒ, recorded on November 18, 2012, and November 11, 2016. It is interesting to note that the lowest minimum temperature recorded for Begumpet Airport is 6.1â„ƒ, on January 8, 1946.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), on Tuesday, various districts across Telangana recorded minimum temperatures in single digits. Kohir mandal in Sangareddy was the coldest, with a minimum temperature of 7.1â„ƒ. The districts of Vikarabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Rajanna Sircilla recorded between 7.1 to 9.3â„ƒ.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded in the state was around 30â„ƒ, while the minimum temperature was around 15â„ƒ. The maximum temperatures are also seeing a fall from the usual that is recorded during this time. According to data from the IMD, on November 10, the maximum temperature in Badrachalam saw a -1.5â„ƒ deviation from the usual. While Hanamkonda saw a deviation of -2.5â„ƒ, Hyderabad recorded a -0.3â„ƒ deviation. Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Nizamabad are some of the other places that saw a drop in the maximum temperature, which is a deviation from the normal. Ramungandam saw the maximum deviation of -2.7â„ƒ.

While people thought the beginning of the week was cold, according to the data released by the TSDPS, the next few days will get colder. An alert has been issued across Telangana for a minimum temperature recorded in the range of 4 to 10â„ƒ. Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak and other districts have all recorded temperatures that fall in this range.

According to IMD officials, the present scenario is not a cold wave. It can be called a cold wave only when there is a negative deviation of around 4.5 to 6.4â„ƒ from the normal temperature. When temperatures are less than 10â„ƒ, it is simply referred to as a cold day.

For those not happy with this cold spell, the good news is that, according to the TSDPS, the minimum temperature will be around 19 to 20â„ƒ in the GHMC limits of Hyderabad for the next three days.

