Hyderabad sees heavy downpour on Monday night, traffic jams reported across the city

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm warning in the evening hours of the coming week.

news Hyderabad News

Hyderabad witnessed heavy downpour on Monday, September 26 night, which resulted in waterlogging and severe traffic jams across the city. The sudden burst of rain was accompanied by strong winds and thunder. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm warning in the evening hours of the coming week.

According to Telangana Today, huge traffic jams were reported along many stretches including Begumpet-Punjagutta, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills and main roads in Madhapur and Rajendranagar area. As per the report, the southern and central parts of the city reported huge thunderstorms that remained active for nearly an hour. Areas that saw widespread thundershowers include Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Boduppal, Amberpet, OU, Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam and Malakpet. Several parts of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, and Punjagutta also received widespread showers, the report added.

With the rains throwing traffic out of gear, Hyderabad police issued a notice asking people not to venture out until 9 pm. Rachakonda police urged people to stay away from drains and culverts. Uparpally, Rajendranagar, Mallepally, Toli Chowki, Uppal, etc. witnessed waterlogging. Nampally to Ameerpet stretch was completely choked during the rains. Later in the night, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Always, Madhapur etc., too received heavy rains.

Some of the areas which received heavy rain include Serilingampally (115 mm), Asifnagar (114 mm), Khairatabad (104.8 mm), Nampally (104.5 mm), Rajendranagar (88.3 mm), Saroornagar (80 mm).

As per the Telangana Today report, the city is likely to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms from Tuesday. Moderate rainfall (15.60 mm-64.40 mm) is predicted at Charminar, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, Falaknuma, and Chandrayangutta while light rainfall is expected in other parts of the city on Tuesday, the report added.

IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, and Rajanna Sircilla districts on Tuesday, the report said.