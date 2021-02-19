Hyderabad sees dip in temperature after heavy rains

Many parts of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

news Weather

The city of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains in some areas, leading to a sudden dip in temperatures in the city. According to local reports, areas like Nagole, Kothapet, LB Nagar, Ramanthapur, Narayanaguda, Himayatnagar, Musheerabad, Raidurgam, RK Puram, Bahadurpura, Puranapul, Doodh Bowli, Langar Houz, Attapur, Upparpalli, Nampally, Ziaguda, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Dilsukhnagar, Saidabad and others witnessed heavy rainfall.

Some roads were inundated and power supply was also disconnected in some areas. The rains brought the temperature of the city down as well. According to a release from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad, while many parts of the city saw the minimum temperature dip by 1-1.5 degree celsius, some parts saw the minimum temperature dip by around 1.6 degree celsius to 3 degree celsius on Thursday.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 29.7 degree celsius, which was a 3 degree celsius dip from normal temperature. The minimum temperature was 18.4 degree celsius, a departure of -1 degree celsius from normal.

For Friday, February 19, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad. The weather forecast has also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in isolated places over Telangana. “Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur in some parts in the districts of Nizamabad, Nirmal areas during next three hours,” the IMD forecast said as of 7 am on Friday.

On Saturday too, Hyderabad and neighbouring areas are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers. A few days ago, Hyderabad Mayor’s remark that “Hyderabad should not rain for the next five years,” had gone viral. The Mayor later issued a clarification about her remark, saying that it was distorted and that she did not mean that Hyderabad should never get rains. “All I meant to say was the city should not be flooded again. I did not want Hyderabad to have no rains," she said.

The Mayor’s remark came in response to a media question on what assurances the Mayor can give to flood-affected families in Hyderabad who suffered heavy losses due to the floods in October 2020. On October 14 and 15 last year, heavy rains and flash floods had battered parts of the city and its outskirts, leading to the death of about 50 people. Roads were inundated and water had gushed into many homes, leading to loss of property. The government had announced Rs 10,000 to each affected family as compensation for their losses.