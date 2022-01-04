Hyderabad to see sharp dip in temperature over next few days

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued a three day 'watch', stating that temperatures may hover between 11 and 15 degrees in many parts of the state.

Temperatures are expected to see a sharp dip in Hyderabad over the next two days as the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that parts of the city may see the temperature dip to as low as 14 degrees. The TSDPS said that areas like Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Hayatnagar, Uppal, Kapra and parts of Malkajgiri will see the temperature hover between 14 and 16 degrees, while more central areas of the city like Kukatpally and Khairatabad besides Alwal and parts of Secunderabad and the cantonment area may witness temperatures between 16 and 18 degrees.

The TSDPS also said that across the state, the lowest temperature on Monday, January 3, was recorded at Kohir in Sangareddy district, followed by Sirpur (Urban) in Komaram Bheem district at 10 degrees. Some parts of Vikarabad, Adilabad and Rangareddy also saw the temperature dip to 10 degrees. The minimum temperature recorded at the University of Hyderabad, which is located in Rangareddy district on Monday, was 11.2 degrees.

“Mainly dry weather is expected during the next week in absence of any major weather systems over the region. Overall, rainfall is expected to be near normal during the week. With the expected change of winds from the prevailing Southeasterly/Easterly to Northeast/Northerly over the state, minimum temperatures are expected to gradually fall by 2 degrees to 4 degrees over most districts of the state from January 2 to January 5, and rise by 2-3 degrees during the subsequent two days,” the TSDPS predicted.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued a three day 'watch', stating that temperatures may hover between 11 and 15 degrees in many parts of the state. For January 4 and January 5, besides Hyderabad and its neighbouring Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, areas like Medak, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Mancherial and Jagial have also been issued a ‘yellow watch’ by the IMD.

On January 6, Thursday, the temperature is expected to rise to above 15 degrees, except in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Jagtial.

