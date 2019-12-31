Hyderabad schoolboy killed as lorry rams into autorickshaw

Accident

A Class 7 student died on the spot while seven others suffered injuries after a lorry rammed into an autorickshaw ferrying school children in Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to the police, preliminary investigation shows that the lorry was overspeeding. The accident took place near Little Flower School around 7.50 am.

In the tragic incident, Avanthi Kumar, studying in Bhashyam High School, Habsiguda and a resident of Uppal, died instantaneously while the condition of another student is said to be critical. The condition of the others injured is stable, police said.

Eight children were present in the autorickshaw during the accident. Due to the impact of the crash, the autorickshaw overturned. Four children are being treated at a private hospital in Uppal, while the others are availing treatment in Ramanthapur.

Speaking to TNM, Uppal Inspector P Venkateshwarlu said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the lorry driver was negligent. He must have been driving above the speed limit.”

The lorry driver fled from the spot after the accident. Police have filed a case under 304 A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code against the absconding lorry driver. “The investigation is going on,” Venkateshwarlu said.

Police are examining CCTV footage to verify whether the lorry driver or the auto driver were at fault. Among the two parties, one of them violated the traffic signal, the Inspector said.