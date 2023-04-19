Hyderabad school parents thank police for prompt justice in DAV school rape case

Exploiting his involvement in various school activities, Rajani Kumar sexually assaulted the four-year-old girl on the premises of DAV school.

news Crime

The Hyderabad police have received commendation from school parents of students studying in various schools of the city for their prompt action in filing the chargesheet in record time and securing the conviction of Rajani Kumar, a driver who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the school premises in Banjara Hills. On Tuesday, April 19, the Nampally fast track court sentenced Kumar to 20 years imprisonment for his heinous crime.

While the school's principal, Madhavi, was also arrested in connection with the case, the court ruled that she was not guilty. Nonetheless, the Hyderabad police's swift response and dedication to bringing the perpetrator to justice has been praised by local school parent groups.

Bhaskar Reddy, a parent of one of the students of the DAV school, expressed his satisfaction over the swift action taken by the police and authorities in the case. “We did not expect that the judgement would come this quick. We are happy with the verdict.” Reddy added noting that the quantum of the punishment was appropriate and justified.

Bhaskar also praised the Hyderabad police for their diligent efforts to ensure justice for the victim's parents. He further expressed his appreciation for the schools’ cooperation in addressing security concerns and other issues in the aftermath of the incident.

On October 17, 2022, the parents of the four-year-old girl discovered Rajani Kumar, the driver of DAV School’s Principal Madhavi, had been sexually assaulting their daughter. While Kumar was primarily employed as a driver, the parents claimed that he was involved in other school activities.

Exploiting his involvement in various school activities, Rajani Kumar sexually assaulted the four-year-old girl on the premises of DAV school. The news of this heinous act sparked widespread protests from concerned parents, who feared for the safety of their own children in light of the incident.

Tulsi Venkat, a parent, expressed her satisfaction with the judgement in the case against Rajani Kumar, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl on the school premises. "This kind of judgement helps restore our belief in the judiciary. It would instil fear in the minds of criminals or those who intend to commit a crime, especially with children," said Tulsi, highlighting the importance of such convictions in deterring potential offenders from committing similar crimes.

Sangeetha, another parent, expressed her gratitude towards Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand for his efforts in ensuring justice for the victim's parents in the case against Rajani Kumar. Sangeetha also commended the court for its swift judgement, stating that such expediency should be extended to other high-profile cases as well. "We don't see that happen in our country," she remarked, emphasising the rarity of such speedy legal proceedings in India.

The Banjara Hills police relied on the statement of the survivor and the results of the medical examination in securing the conviction of Rajani Kumar. The victim's testimony and medical report were crucial pieces of evidence in the case against Kumar, aiding the authorities in their pursuit of justice.

Rajani was arrested under sections 376 (rape) and also under the POCSO Act. The court while sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years, also ordered him to pay Rs 5,000 as fine.

During the investigation, the police also alleged that the Principal did not report the crime and arrested her in the case. However, the court acquitted her for lack of evidence.

Following the incident, initially, the School Education Department revoked the licence of the school, later deciding to temporarily grant permission to run the school for the 2022-23 academic year as it would affect the studies of other students.