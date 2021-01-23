Hyderabadâ€™s Tank Bund gets a facelift, works reach final lap

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to ask Hyderabad residents for feedback about the renovated Tank Bund.

news Renovation

Located in the centre of Hyderabad, the Hussain Sagar lake holds a special place in the hearts of people in the city. The Tank Bund road built over a bund on the eastern side of the Hussain Sagar, connects the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Be it morning walks for health enthusiasts or a relaxed evening with family, or simply watching the sunset, Tank Bund, considering its strategic location and natural beauty, is a favourite for those in Hyderabad.

Based on the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the Hyderabad Municipal Development and Administration (HMDA) had taken up beautification works on either side of the Tank Bund road. The initiative was taken up hoping to elevate its look and create facilities for citizens.

How do you like the renovated Tank Bund Guys? Please share comments & suggestions



Work still in progress & will be completed soon pic.twitter.com/5EVMbgASe9 January 23, 2021

What is being done as part of the beautification works?

As part of the beautification works taken up, HMDA has done the following-

1) Flamed granite laid on the footpaths

2) Setting up of specially-designed cast iron railing and grills

3) Designer lamp posts erected

4) Decorative lightings being used

5) Street furniture and kiosks installed

6) Ducts being provided for electrical cables

7) Drain system created to avoid water stagnation

The concrete slabs that have been there for decades now have been replaced with new flamed granite on the footpaths. Specially designed cast iron railing, grills and aligned designer lamp posts have been set up to bring more glory to the historic area. Street furniture, kiosks, and decorative lightings are being set up to cater to the needs of people visiting the place.

All the cables are being run through electrical cable ducts to leave the pavement undisturbed in the future. The loose ends are being capped to prevent cables from hanging outside. To avoid stagnation of water when it rains, a proper drain system has been created for the smooth flow of stormwater.





READ: Teething troubles & privacy concerns: A look at Co-WIN, Indiaâ€™s vaccine portal