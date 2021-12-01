Hyderabad’s ‘Sunday Funday’ event cancelled due to ‘precaution’ over Omicron

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the move was being implemented as a matter of abundant precaution.

news Coronavirus

Owing to the cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being reported across the world and with India on high alert, the Telangana government said that the ‘Sunday Funday’ event held each week in Hyderabad’s Tank Bund shall not be held this coming Sunday, December 5. Taking to Twitter, Special Chief Secretary, Urban development, Arvind Kumar said, “In view of the uncertainties regarding Omicron coronavirus variant and as a matter of abundant precaution, the Sunday-Funday event shall not be held this Sunday i.e Dec 5. However, the tank bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday.”

In August this year, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Ramarao (KTR) had directed officials to make Tank Bund, located on the banks of the Hussain Sagar, traffic free on Sunday evenings. The move had come after several suggestions from citizens. The programme was launched on August 29 and has drawn large crowds each week. Activities like arts, crafts and music were also added later.

In view of the uncertainties regarding #Omicron coronavirus variant & as a matter of abundant precaution, the Sunday-Funday event shall not be held this Sunday ie Dec 5.



However, the tank bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday @TSMAUDOnline — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Telangana on Tuesday, November 30, reported 196 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6.75 lakh, while the death toll rose to 3,992 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri (20) and Ranga Reddy (15) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 3,591, the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said the state government is strengthening the mechanism at the international airport in Hyderabad as part of measures to deal with the threat of the new COVID-19 'Omicron' variant. He said RT-PCR tests would be conducted for passengers arriving from the 12 countries which have been declared "at risk" by the Union government from Tuesday midnight.

Those who test positive would be shifted to the government institutional isolation centre at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in the city, he said. Those testing negative would be allowed home quarantine. On Monday, 41 passengers arrived from the "at risk" 12 countries and none of them tested positive in RT-PCR tests, he said. He stressed on the importance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination in the fight against the virus.