Hyderabad’s renovated Tarakarama theatre reopens after 10 yrs, launched by Balakrishna

The renovated space will reopen for public screenings from December 16, with the Hollywood movie, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.

Flix Entertainment

After about ten years since its closure for renovation, the popular Tarakarama theatre in Kacheguda of Hyderabad is back with a modern touch for public screenings, starting from December 16, with the Hollywood movie, Avatar: The Way of Water. The theatre, which was built by late actor Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao’s family in 1978 has now been reopened by his son, Balakrishna, a popular actor and politician on Wednesday, December 14. The theatre was renovated by the Asian Cinemas, Sunil Narang, the director of Asian Cinema and Multiplexes Private Limited and renamed as the Asian Tarakarama Box Office.

The renovated space now boasts of several luxury amenities and is equipped with the latest screening technologies. The theatre, which had a seating capacity of around 950 earlier, is now reduced to 590 seats. Mini-recliners have been introduced, which also have food trays and drink holders.

While speaking at the launch event, Balakrishna recalled his association with the theatre and said, “This is a historic theatre, which was built in the name of my mother, Basavatarakam. The theatre had several movies, including Akbar Salim and Anarkali and Don running for over 525 days back then when they were released. Many of my movies, including Banumathi Mogudu, Mangamma gari Alludu, and others have run successfully. This theatre is very special for me too because my son Mokshagna was named here in this premises.” Balakrishna added that it is also important to have reasonable prices for the theatre so that it is accessible to the general public.



Sunil Narang said that the ticket prices would be kept reasonable for the theatre, like any other Asian multiplex. The tickets are priced in two variants, Rs 125 and Rs 225. Meanwhile, the cost of food and beverages would be in the same range as that of the multiplex chain.