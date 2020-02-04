Hyderabad’s Osmania Uni asks foreign students to undergo coronavirus tests

For Chinese students who wish to join the university, Osmania University advised them to get tested at the hospitals before seeking final admission.

news Coronavirus

Osmania University in Hyderabad has sent an advisory to all foreign students, especially from China, to undergo tests at the two designated hospitals — Fever Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. This comes amidst several patients being kept under observation. Although no confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported yet.

“The Ministry of Health's emergency notification to the public is that the coronavirus outbreak this time is serious and fatal. It is spreading from China to various countries. Hence, all the Foreign Students pursuing various UG/PG/Ph D courses, especially students from China, are hereby advised to undergo screening tests in one of the following hospitals compulsorily,” Osmania University stated in its advisory.

Furthermore, the advisory added that any student exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus must visit either of the two hospitals as they have special isolation units and screening kits.

“All Chinese students are restricted from visiting their country in the near future. Any Chinese student visiting India/Osmania University for admission is advised to undergo the screening test, so as to avoid spreading of this disease,” the University said.

According to the Times of India, Chinese students have been asked not to travel to Hyderabad. “As per schedule, I returned to India on February 2. However, I have been asked not to travel to Hyderabad for the next two weeks and self-report if I develop any symptoms of coronavirus,” a Chinese student of Nizam College told the newspaper. The student is currently in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Indian government made visa rules more stringent for Chinese citizens, foreign nationals based in China or have visited China in the past two weeks, stating that they cannot enter India on their existing visas. Those who wish to enter the country must do so by applying for a fresh Indian visa.

Prior to this, on February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The death toll in China for coronavirus stood at 425, and so far, India has reported three positive cases — all of them from Kerala. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.