Hyderabad’s Gandhi hospital to resume general non-COVID services

The state-run hospital has been the nodal center for COVID-19 treatment in Telangana so far, that offers free treatment.

The state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad is all set to begin non-COVID-19 services along with COVID-19 services from August 3, 2021, according to official information shared by the office of the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday. Gandhi Hospital has been the nodal center for COVID-19 treatment in Telangana so far and is one of the important government hospitals run by the state, which offers free treatment. The official communication said that officials convened a meeting along with the heads of departments, professors, and others on July 7 and have decided to restart general and emergency services to non-COVID patients next month.

Authorities also said that the second floor of the Ortho ICU would be reserved for COVID-19 triage services and the third floor will be utilised for COVID-19 cases. The fourth floor has been reserved for COVID-mucormycosis (black fungus) cases. The rest of the hospital will be available for general patients.

Authorities also plan to reserve doctors for the future increase of COVID-19 cases. “As the number of COVID patients still high in number and further surge is unpredictable, all heads of departments are requested to allot 40% of their department faculty, SR (senior residents) and PG (post graduates) to COVID services and remaining 60% doctors for non-COVID general services. The Heads of the Department are further requested to give the list of faculty, SRs and PGs to the roster committee to prepare the roster,” the official communication stated.

Meanwhile, the nursing superintendent and the health inspector were also instructed to prepare all wards, Operation Theatres (OTs) and other areas for COVID-19 and non-COVID services, as per hospital infection control protocols. The communication further said that all Regional Medical Officers (RMOs) have been instructed to coordinate and monitor COVID-19 and non-COVID services of their relevant areas and submit a compliance report to the superintendent.