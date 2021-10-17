Hyderabadâ€™s â€˜Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naamâ€™ to begin on Oct 17, traffic diversions issued

The carnival event at the historic Charminar will have cultural activities, food stalls and other attractions.

The recurring carnival event â€˜Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naamâ€™ is set to begin in Hyderabad on October 17 for the first time. A similar weekly event, â€˜Sunday Fundayâ€™, was earlier launched at Tank Bund on the banks of Hussain Sagar, where it has continued to attract visitors over the past two months. The event at Charminar, which will go on from around 4 pm to 10 pm, will see several cultural activities, food stalls and other street stalls. The inaugural weekâ€™s events will include Deccani Mazahia Mushaira (a funny poetry symposium), a police band performance, a laser show, and attractions for kids like stilt walkers, jugglers, caricature artists etc., according to reports. Hyderabad police have issued traffic guidelines to be in place between 3 pm to 10 pm on Sunday around Charminar, to facilitate the event.

Traffic from Afzalgunj and Madina will be diverted at Gulzar Houz towards Metti ka Shere and Kalikaman, Etebar Chowk. Traffic from Falaknuma and Himmathpura will be diverted at Panchmohalla, Charminar towards Shah Function Hall and Moghalpura Fire Station Road, Bibi Bazar. Traffic from Bibi Bazar, Moghalpura Water Tank and Hafeez Danka Mosque will be diverted at Sardarmahal towards Kotla Alijah, Etebar Chowk. Traffic from Moosabowli, Murghi Chowk and Ghansi Bazar will be diverted at Laad Bazaar, Mothi Galli towards Khilwath Road.

Parking for visitors coming from Afzalgunj, Nayapul and Madina side will be provided at the GHMC office near Sardar Mahal, Mufee-ul-Anam Boysâ€™ High School at Kotla Alijah, SYJ Complex near Madina, AU Hospital, Charminar Bus Terminal entry gate. Parking for visitors from Madina, Puranapul and Goshamahal side will be provided at the Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Government City College and MJ Bridge. Parking for visitors from Murghi Chowk and Shah Ali Banda will be available at the Pension office, Moti Galli, Urdu Maskan Auditorium, Khilwath Ground, AU Hospital, Charminar Bus Terminal Entry gate.

Plans for the event were finalised by authorised earlier on Thursday, October 14. Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar, had earlier tweeted that the programme will be traffic-free and pedestrian-friendly.

