Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge to be closed until April 10: Details

The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge will be closed from midnight on April 6 to 6 am on April 10 as the GHMC begins inspection work for maintenance purposes.

news News

The Cyberabad Traffic Police in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 5 announced traffic diversions in the city as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) begins inspection works on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge for maintenance purpose. A press release issued by the Joint Commissioner of Cyberabad Traffic Police stated that the GHMC has requested closing the bridge for traffic for a period of three days. Accordingly, the bridge will be closed starting from the midnight of April 6 to 6 am on April 10.

“The GHMC has proposed to take up certain inspection works of the stay cable system of Durgam Cheruvu as per the maintenance manual. They need to place 100 tonne cranes over the bridge for taking up the inspection work as the cranes will occupy the carriage way,” the press release stated.

Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/oZJpso02aF — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) April 5, 2023

Details of traffic diversion

Traffic coming from Road No 45 towards Gachibowli via cable bridge will be diverted at Dr Ambedkar Open University on Road No 45 – turn right – towards Madhapur L&O PS – turn left – COD junction – Cyber Towers – turn left – Lemon Tree junction – IKEA rotary.

Traffic coming from Road No 45 via cable bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted at Dr Ambedkar Open University on Road No 45 – turn right – left turn before D-Mart – Vasantha Emerald Gardens – left turn – HMWSSB – right turn – Nectar Garden Road – Sampradaya left turn – Nectar Garden Colony – right turn – Nectar Garden Junction – left turn – Durgam Cheruvu – I-Labs U turn – ITC Kohinoor – My Home Abra junction – C Gate junction – Ikea rotary – left turn – Biodiversity junction.

Traffic coming from IKEA rotary towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at Inorbit Mall – left turn – I-Labs – Durgam Cheruvu – COD junction – right turn – Ayyappa Society – Madhapur L&O PS – Kavuri Hills junction – Jubilee Hills.

Traffic coming from IKEA rotary towards Jubilee Hills via cable bridge will be diverted at Inorbit Mall – left turn – I-Labs – Durgam Cheruvu – Nectar Garden junction – right turn – Doctors Colony – right turn – D-Mart – U turn – towards Road No 45 – Jubilee Hills.