Hyderabad’s civic body passes resolution against CAA, first Indian city to do so

The resolution was passed during the GHMC's General Body Meeting held in Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday adopted a resolution against the Centre's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), making it the first civic body in the country to do so. The Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made its opposition to the CAA clear, but is yet to take a stand on the NRC.

The resolution was passed during the GHMC's General Body Meeting held in Hyderabad to approve its budget. Speaking during the proceedings, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said that the CAA and other plans of the Centre including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was against the Constitution of India and sought that a resolution is passed against it. Former Mayor Majid Hussain also backed the demand, following which it was accepted by present Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

However, confusion prevailed after the resolution was passed. While Rammohan mentioned both CAA and NRC in his speech, he later told reporters that it was only against the CAA.

Adding to the confusion, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that a resolution had been adopted against the National Population Register (NPR).

"Hyderabad is now the first Indian city to adopt a resolution against #NPR. @GHMCOnline adopted a resolution against #NPR The resolution was adopted after former mayor & @aimim_national corporator Majid Hussein proposed it & it was accepted by @bonthurammohan," Asaduddin said on Twitter.

Asaduddin thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the decision.

"I thank all @aimim_national corporators & must also thank @TelanganaCMO for his support," he added.

Chief Minister KCR has already categorically stated that they will oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as it is unconstitutional and denies refuge to the Muslim community.

In a recent press conference after the TRS’ victory in municipal elections, KCR had said that the government would soon pass a resolution against CAA in the Legislative Assembly. He said that if need be, he would hold a conclave with a non-BJP state CM’s to oppose CAA.

“India should belong to all people and should not belong to only one religion,” he had said.

KCR had asked the Supreme Court to take suo-moto action and reject CAA.