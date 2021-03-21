Hyderabad’s Charminar undergoing repair work as lime plasters peel off

According to a conservation official, the repair work has been going on for the last two days and that such works are regular activities.

news Heritage

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out repair work at the historic Charminar building in Hyderabad as certain portions of the lime plaster on the ceiling are peeling off. According to the ASI officials, the lime plaster is peeling off due to ageing, pollution and weather conditions. The officials said that the lime plastering is only one-two inches deep, which makes them vulnerable to cracks.

According to a conservation official, the repair work has been going on for the last two days. He added that this repair work is a regular activity. "Repair works for certain spots on the plaster layer is underway. It is, however, a regular and continuous work. A range of factors such as ageing, pollution and weather change can affect monuments like this (Charminar)," said the official, who is overseeing the repair work.

Earlier, in 2019 also, officials had carried out certain repair works on the monument as a portion of the stucco work got detached from the granite slab on the minaret facing towards the Mecca Masjid side, and fell off.

The iconic Charminar was built in 1591 by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth king of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. The 430-year-old edifice stands at a height of 160 feet from ground level. Given its four minarets, it was named Charminar.

The conservation official said that the works will continue from Monday under the supervision of the higher officials from ASI.

Meanwhile, heritage conservationists in the city said that the Telangana government should take minimal necessary steps and standard measures to conserve the heritage monuments such as Charminar. Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had taken up Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) to pedestrianise a radius of 220 metres around Charminar by diverting the vehicular traffic.

Lubna Sarwath, a Hyderabad-based social activist, said that the CPP was not done in a scientific manner. She said, "GHMC officials carried out the CPP works without considering the basic guidelines and without consultations with ASI officials. Though it was done on the periphery of Charminar, such works will potentially impact the life of monuments."