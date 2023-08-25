Hyderabad revised voter lists out: How to check your details and correct errors

The Hyderabad district election officer has asked voters to verify their names and polling stations, and correct any mistakes by September 19, before the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

news Telangana Elections 2023

The draft voter lists for Telangana, including Hyderabad districtâ€™s 15 Assembly constituencies were published on Monday, August 21, under the second Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls 2023. These draft electoral rolls have been uploaded to the website of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer and also displayed at the offices of each constituencyâ€™s Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). The Hyderabad district election officer has asked voters to verify their names and polling stations in the electoral rolls, and to enroll themselves or correct any mistakes that may have crept in before September 19. The Telangana Assembly elections are expected to be held by the end of 2023.

How to check if your name is on the votersâ€™ list

> On the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer website, go to the electoral rolls page

> Select your district and constituency from the dropdown lists, and click on â€˜Get Polling Stationsâ€™

> Click on â€˜Viewâ€™ next to your polling station (the voter lists are available in both Telugu and English)

> A pop-up opens in a new window (you may have to turn off your pop-up blocker)

> Enter the captcha code to see the pdf file with the revised voter list for your polling station

What to do if your name is missing or any details are wrong

If you have any claims or objections, you will have to submit them on the Election Commission of India website here, or through the ECIâ€™s Voter Helpline mobile app, or in person with your constituencyâ€™s ERO.

To get your name newly added to the voter list, you can fill out Form 6 (Form 6A for NRIs).

To raise an objection over the inclusion or deletion of a name in the rolls, fill out Form 7.

To correct any details such as address etc., or if you want to replace your voter ID card (Election Photo Identity Card or EPIC), fill out Form 8.

The last to submit your claims and objections is September 19.