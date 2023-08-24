Hyderabad restaurant manager shot dead by unidentified assailant on bike

Devender Gayan, general manager of Sandarshini Elite Restaurant, was returning home on the night of August 23 when an unidentified person on a bike wearing a helmet opened fire on him.

news crime

A restaurant’s manager was shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday, August 24. The incident occurred in Madinaguda under the limits of Miyapur Police Station limits. Devender Gayan (35), general manager of Sandarshini Elite Restaurant, was returning home from the hotel on Wednesday night when an unidentified person on a bike wearing a helmet opened fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and succumbed while being shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, the assailant escaped after firing nearly six rounds from a country-made weapon. The deceased was from Kolkata. Police registered a case and took up investigation. Preliminary probe indicated that the murder may be linked to an old rivalry.

Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gone Sandeep and Miyapur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narasimha Rao visited the crime scene on Wednesday. The DCP said, “The accused wore a helmet and shot multiple rounds at the victim using a country-made gun. Four special teams have been formed to nab the attacker.”

Police have formed a special team to apprehend the attackers. The team was scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimha Rao, who visited the spot, said they have launched a hunt for the assailant.