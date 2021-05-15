Hyderabad Regional Passport Office to resume emergency services from May 17

Applicants with travel emergencies, who have already submitted their passport applications, can approach the office.

To meet emergency travel requirements of citizens, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad will resume passport application processing during the lockdown from 8 am to 12 noon. The RPO had earlier suspended passport related services from May 12 to 21, but will now be open for service from May 17 to 21, during the lockdown. The RPO has informed that a Passport Application Procession Counter (PAPC) will be open from 8 am on May 17.

“In view of the suspension of passport related services in Passport Seva Kendra (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), we have decided to open a ‘passport application processing counter’ from May 17 to May 21. It will function between 8 am and 12 noon on all working days,” says an official release issued on Friday by Dasari Baliah, Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad.

“Applicants with travel emergencies, who have already submitted their passport applications through an official portal may approach this office with the ‘application reference number’ (ARN) which was received after submission of online application and payment of a prescribed fee in the portal/app with all supporting documents,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad South East Postal Division working under the Telangana Postal Circle has revised counter timings of all head post offices and offices, between 8 am and 12 noon for availing postal services up to May 21. Counters across all other post offices will operate only between 8 am and 10 am. Services like delivery of articles and Aasara pension payments will continue as earlier.

The lockdown was imposed on May 12 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad and Telangana. According to a note issued by the state government, shops and other activities will be allowed only from 6 am to 10 am.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination have also been allowed to continue in Telangana. Those eligible for a second dose can approach their designated vaccination sites. The police department has been instructed to allow free movement of citizens seeking to get their vaccine shots or wanting to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at their nearest available health centres.