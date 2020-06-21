Hyderabad records 458 COVID-19 cases in one day as Telangana scales up testing

These were part of the 546 new cases reported in Telangana, where the death toll rose to 203 on Saturday.

Five more coronavirus deaths in Telangana took its total death toll to 203 while a record 546 new cases took the total cases beyond 7,000 mark to 7,072 on Saturday. Out of this 3,363 people are presently undergoing treatment at hospitals across the state.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 458 new cases. The state capital remains the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the state, recording the biggest single-day jump in cases.

Ranga Reddy district, adjoining Greater Hyderabad, reported 50 new cases. The remaining cases were reported in eight other districts.

The rise in cases is being attributed to the state government's efforts to ramp up testing after drawing flak from all quarters for its poor testing figures until last week.

The authorities tested 3,188 samples during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 53,757. The active cases in the state are 3,363 as 3,506 people have so far recovered. Of them 154 were discharged on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after the personal security officer of Telangana's lone BJP MLA Raja Singh has also tested corona positive, the MLA, his family and staff members went into quarantine. The MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad said they were awaiting test results.

Health Minister Eatala Rajendera's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) too has tested positive. The driver and security officer of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan have also tested positive. The MLA from Nizamabad Rural tested positive last Sunday while his wife was found infected on Thursday.

Goverdhan is one of the three TRS MLAs who have so far tested positive.

Three senior Indian Police Service officers in Hyderabad too have tested positive since Friday.

So far, over 100 police personnel have been found infected with the coronavirus. These include 15 from a police station in Hyderabad.

Two policemen have so far succumbed to the dreaded virus.

