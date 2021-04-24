Hyderabad Ranji cricketer Ashwin Yadav passes away due to cardiac arrest, he was 33

news Obituary

Thirty-three year-old Ranji trophy cricket player Ashwin Yadav passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. Ashwin, a fast bowler, played for the State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) and later for the State Bank of India (SBI) in the local leagues.

Ashwin made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2007 against Punjab in Mohali and went on to play 14 first-class matches and 34 wickets. His career-best was in the 2008-09 season at Uppal Stadium against Delhi when he took 6 wickets giving away just 52 runs. He last played his Ranji match in 2009 against Mumbai and was a regular face in the local leagues.

Condolences poured in from former teammates and coaches over the sportsman's demise. Ashwin is survived by his wife and three young sons. Vishal Sharma the former Ranji off-spinner and a teammate told Telangana Today that Ashwin was a team player and always had a big smile on his face. The player expressed disbelief over reports about his former teammate's demise.

The paper reported that Ashwin played for the team Evergreen in the local leagues before playing for SBH.

His former Coach Kishenlal remembered Ashwin was his good outswinger and for being "nippy off the wicket".

Indian fielding coach R Sridhar said in his tweet that Ashwin was a jovial and fun-loving guy and a teammate to the core who punched away above his skills as a fast bowler, ”Devastated to hear the news of #Ashwinyadav passing away. A Very jovial and fun-loving guy, the team man to the core, punched way above his skills as a fast bowler. I pray to God for strength to his family. #gonetooearly #OmShanti You will be missed.”